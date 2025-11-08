Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 8, Saturday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,850 – Rs 5,900
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100
FPJ Shorts
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa
British Automotive Brand MINI Launches All-Electric Countryman SE All4 In India, Deliveries To Begin Shortly
Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300
Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,900
Moong Best Rs 8,100 – Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200
Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250
Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400
Gold (24K) Rs 117,970 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)