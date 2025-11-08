 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know |

Date – November 8, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,850 – Rs 5,900

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100

FPJ Shorts
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa
AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa
British Automotive Brand MINI Launches All-Electric Countryman SE All4 In India, Deliveries To Begin Shortly
British Automotive Brand MINI Launches All-Electric Countryman SE All4 In India, Deliveries To Begin Shortly

Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300

Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,900

Moong Best Rs 8,100 – Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400

Gold (24K) Rs 117,970 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP News: One Dead, Four Injured After Drunk Police Officer Rams Car Into Multiple Motorcycles In...

MP News: One Dead, Four Injured After Drunk Police Officer Rams Car Into Multiple Motorcycles In...

Indore Accident: 2 Students Die After Speeding Scorpio Hits Them In Scheme-78 Area

Indore Accident: 2 Students Die After Speeding Scorpio Hits Them In Scheme-78 Area

Madhya Pradesh November 8 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Chilly Evenings As Winter Slowly Sets In...

Madhya Pradesh November 8 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Chilly Evenings As Winter Slowly Sets In...

Indore's Winter Fashion Update Arrives With Bold Energy

Indore's Winter Fashion Update Arrives With Bold Energy