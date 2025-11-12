 Group Of Transgenders Assaults Family For Denying ₹1 Lakh Demand On House Warming Ceremony In Telangana, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
A man and his family were allegedly attacked by a bunch of transgender people on Monday during a housewarming ceremony at Balaji Enclave in Chiryal, Keesara, in Telangana. The incident occurred on November 9, on Sunday, when a few transgender individuals reached the doorstep of Sadanand, a homeowner in the local area of Chiry, to ask for money in return for blessings.

Allegedly, the trans people demanded ₹1 lakh from the homeowner during the housewarming ceremony, as a part of the festivities. When the family denied the demand, the trans individuals started creating a scuffle at the scene. Reportedly, the accused trans person arrived at the location again with around 15 other trans individuals in 3 auto-rickshaws, and the fight escalated.

WATCH VIDEO:

As seen in the CCTV footage from near the area, the trans individuals can be seen fighting with the family members. According to reports, they abused and assaulted the family members with sticks, leaving them injured.

Police Action On The Incident:

The Keesara police have registered a case on the incident and are looking into Sadanand's accusation. The attackers are being sought after and apprehended.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Strict Action should be taken and these people should be stopped from this forced hafta vasooli, be it festival weddin house warmin new shop opening these ppl just barge in and demans thousand and lakhs ! Embarassin and unfair, hope police make sure these people are banned fr gud."

While one user commented, "one must ask, did he invite them to house warming ceremony, if no, how did they got to know ?"

