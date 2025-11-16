IND vs SA 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir's SCATHING ATTACK On Batters After Eden Gardens Defeat, Says 'Pitch Had No Demons'

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: X)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the batters following an embarrassing defeat at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Gambhir confirmed the pitch was as per their demands, but believed his batsmen did not play spin well and need to absorb pressure better. India have now lost 4 out of their last 6 games at home.

"This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very supportive. There were no demons in the pitch. Bavuma got runs, Washi and Axar got runs," Gambhir said in his post match press conference.

It was the second lowest total India have failed to chase down in Test cricket at home. The Men in Blue failed to even score a hundred, bundling out for 93 on the 4th innings.

"We should have chased this down. The pressure kept on building in the second innings," said stand-in-captain Rishabh Pant at the post match presentation.

The Eden Gardens surface was a huge debate with the Test match ending in less than 3 days. CAB President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the team management had requested the wicket. That move backfired despite India arming themselves with a four pronged spin attack.

On an under prepared pitch expected to favour Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, it was off-spinner Simon Harmer's match haul of eight wickets that made the difference.

It was India's fourth loss at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters' ability on turning tracks. Gambhir added that it was more of a mental issue than a skill issue.

"It is a pitch that tested batters' technique and temperament. We need to improve our game against spin. More than skills it is about pressure and about embracing pressure. Our batters need to learn to absorb it," he added.