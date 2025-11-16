 What Is Victor Wembanyama's Height? Spurs Forward TOWERS Over Draymond Green In VIRAL Video
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wenbanyama posted a double-double in a 1-point loss to Golden State Warriors. The 21-year-old was involved in multiple scuffles with Draymond Green throughout the match. Now in a viral video, the Spurs forward can be seen using his towering figure to good effect in a head to head battle at the Frost Bank Center.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

A stellar individual effort from Victor Wembanyama couldn't help San Antonio Spurs to a win over Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The 21-year-old star registered a double-double in a 109-108 loss in which tempers flared at the Frost Bank Center.

Wenbanyama was in a constant battle with Draymond Green. In a video that has since gone viral, the Spurs forward could be seen towering over his opponent, before eventually claiming the dunk. The height difference between the two NBA superstars was startling to see when still.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama's height has been a long debate in NBA debate. When he was first picked in the NBA, the forward was listed this season at 7 feet 4 inches - about 2.24 meters. That itself made him the joint tallest player in NBA history, tied with Memphis center Zach Edey.

Spurs had briefly listed him as 7ft 5in, but they later said that was due to a data entry error. He was known to be 2.21 meters when 17 years old, meaning his grown about 3 centimetres in the last few years.

The talk of Wembanyama's height has always followed him throughout his life and career.

"I literally never think about my height. When people ask you, 'How is it to be tall?' It's like, I don't know, I've been like this forever," the Spurs big man said as per RFI.

