California Horror: Teen Biker Runs Red Light, Bike Smashes Into Car And Bursts Into Flames Yet Miraculously Survives Crash | Video | X

California: A 16-year-old dirt bike rider survived a dramatic fireball crash at a California junction after colliding with a car and erupting in flames. New details have emerged about the driver whose vehicle was destroyed in the incident.

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows a biker running a red light before SLAMMING into a car…



The bike immediately BURSTS into FLAMES on impact. The fiery crash happened in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/XrXnRgGjR4 — Wake Up World (@WakeUpWxrld) November 12, 2025

Teen rider cited after fiery collision



Footage from the Salinas crash on October 30 showed the teenager running a red light before striking the side of a car at the N Main and Harden intersection. The impact appeared to occur near the car’s petrol cap, triggering an immediate blaze that engulfed the bike, the vehicle and the rider.



Motorists stopped at the scene as the teen rolled on the road while a friend attempted to put out the flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, the 16 year old walked away with a broken ankle and a limp. Police later cited him and his 15-year-old friend for traffic violations and released both to their parents.



Driver left injured as car and belongings burn



The car’s driver, Brianna Vargas, was injured and her recently purchased vehicle was completely burned, leaving her without transport or belongings. Her sister told a fundraising page that Vargas had used all her savings to buy the car less than a week earlier and lost everything inside when it caught fire. Photos showed the interior reduced to ash with parts barely intact.



Vargas was taken to hospital and discharged after suffering muscle aches, spasms and temporary pain. The appeal states that donations will help cover medical expenses, replace personal items, purchase a new vehicle and support basic living costs. More than 1,200 dollars, around 912 pounds, has been raised in recent weeks.



The Traffic Injury Research Foundation reports that around 10 dirt bike riders die in crashes each month in the United States. Research associate Steve Brown said there had been a long term rise in off road vehicle fatalities among under 16s, adding that the trend highlighted a need for stronger safety awareness and education.