Pakistan Blast VIDEO: 6 Feared Dead, Around 30 Injured After Massive Explosion Rocks Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Pakistan), November 15: A powerful explosion shook the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan on Saturday. The massive explosion caused a major building collapse which left several people dead and trapped under the debris. There are reports that the blast took place near the Machi Goth airport area and the shockwaves were felt across nearby regions.

According to reports, the explosion occurred inside a fireworks building in the Latifabad area, leading to a complete collapse of the structure. Local officials say that more than six people have died, while over 30 others have suffered injuries. The number of casualties may increase as rescue teams have reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. They are searching for the survivors under the rubble after the massive blast rocked the area.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. The video shows scenes of chaos, with clouds of smoke rising from the site and people running for safety. Emergency teams, police and firefighters arrived quickly and began rescue operations, but several individuals are still believed to be trapped.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion. Safety concerns around fireworks storage and handling are being investigated.

The incident has been called a major tragedy and residents of nearby areas reported feeling strong tremors moments after the blast. More information is expected as officials carry out rescue work and assess the damage.

Another Deadly Blast

A deadly suicide blast took place outside the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad’s G-11 area on November 11 The powerful blast left 12 people dead and around 27 injured. Officials said the attacker tried to enter the court but set off the explosives after being stopped by security personnel.

Most of the victims were civilians standing near a police vehicle at the entrance. The attack, claimed by Pakistan Taliban-linked militants, has raised serious security concerns. The government warned that the country is facing a growing militant threat.