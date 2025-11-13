'50 Hours After Delhi Blast... No Words On Pakistan': Congress Criticises Modi Govt On 'Delayed' Response On Red Fort Explosion | X - @INCIndia

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has criticised the Modi government for what she called a "delayed and inconsistent response" to the Red Fort terror blast in Delhi, questioning the Centre’s silence on Pakistan’s possible involvement despite early links being drawn to Pakistan-based groups.

In a post on X, Shrinate wrote, “50 hours after the Delhi bomb blasts, the Modi government has accepted it is an ‘Act of Terror’. But not a word on Pakistan. Is an act of terror possible in India without the involvement of Pakistan?”

She further questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “messed up India’s security game by turning deterrence on its head”, saying his “ignorance and arrogance” were proving costly for the country.

DNA links Umar Nabi Bhat to Red Fort blast

Investigators on Thursday confirmed that DNA samples of Umar Nabi Bhat, the man suspected of driving the i20 car involved in Monday evening’s blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed nine people and injured several others, matched those of his mother. The samples, collected from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to Delhi and analysed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Police sources said the match helped identify one of the bodies recovered from the site. Bhat, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama, was employed at the School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Probe points to white-collar terror module

Officials have linked Bhat to a “white-collar” terror group reportedly comprising medical professionals. According to investigators, he allegedly motivated and guided the module, which was believed to have ties to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Days before the blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced the arrest of seven individuals linked to the same network, describing it as an “inter-state and transnational” terror module. On Wednesday, Haryana Police seized a red Ford EcoSport registered to Bhat from a farmhouse in Khandawali village. The property owner, said to be Bhat’s associate, has been detained for questioning as forensic teams examine the vehicle.

Bhat’s colleagues, Muzamil Shakeel Ganai and Shaheen Shahid Ansari, have also been detained in connection with the ongoing probe.