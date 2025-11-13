Bihar Election Results 2025: FIR Against RJD Leader Sunil Singh For Making 'Undesirable & Inflammatory Statement' Ahead Of Vote Counting

Patna: The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Kumar Singh for making an allegedly inflammatory statement ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 14.

Singh, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, had warned of public unrest if there was any “rigging” during the vote-counting process. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh claimed that several RJD candidates were “forcibly defeated” in the 2020 Assembly polls and cautioned officials against repeating such actions.

He said, “If you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well. People will take to the streets. We are absolutely vigilant and urge officials not to act against public sentiment.”

Singh also asserted that the RJD-led alliance was confident of winning between 140 to 160 seats, paving the way for a government under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

Reacting to the remarks, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered, terming the statement “undesirable and inflammatory.”

Bihar went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes set to begin at 8 am on Friday, November 14.