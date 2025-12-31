Bangladesh Holds State Funeral For Former PM Khaleda Zia Amid Massive Public Turnout - Videos | X @sidhant & ANI

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

As reported by The Daily Star, the funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

From early morning, Manik Mia Avenue witnessed a steady influx of mourners, with BNP leaders and party activists arriving from across Dhaka and districts such as Feni, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Gazipur, Munshiganj and Narayanganj to attend the Namaz-e-Janaza.

VIDEO | Dhaka: Visuals show massive crowds as thousands of mourners gather at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar ahead of the burial of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. She will be laid to rest with full state honours beside her husband, late President Ziaur Rahman, on Wednesday.… pic.twitter.com/dluaAVFkoY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025

🚨 Khaleda Zia funeral



Large crowds gathered at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to pay last respects to former Bangladesh PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia



Security arrangements were tightened as mourners continued to arrive from all parts of Bangladesh



Indian EAM S Jaishankar also in… pic.twitter.com/fci3qyUIBg — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 31, 2025

Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus reached the Parliament Complex to join the funeral prayers and offer his last respects.

Following the Namaz-e-Janaza, it was announced that Khaleda Zia will be buried beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Funeral Draws Wide Regional Attention

The funeral drew wide regional attention, with multiple South Asian nations dispatching senior representatives to Dhaka to attend the state funeral, The Daily Star reported.

Earlier in the day, the body of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia was brought to her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives gathered ahead of the funeral.

Dhaka, Bangladesh | Thousands gathered for the funeral prayer for Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, who died yesterday morning at the age of 80.



The funeral prayer was held today at 2 pm at the south plaza of Bangladesh’s National Parliament Building on Manik… pic.twitter.com/7T5S04AfAv — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Body of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has arrived at her Gulshan residence 'Firoza', where family members and relatives are paying their last respects ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza. Tarique Rahman, her son & the Interim chairman of the BNP party also present pic.twitter.com/XChPuF44v5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 31, 2025

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a post on X that the body had reached the residence.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was present at the residence with family members and was seen seated quietly with a prayer book in his hands as he paid his final respects.

India formally confirmed its participation in the last rites. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, citing a spokesperson for the Indian High Commission.

After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India's condolences.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia." He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.



Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and… pic.twitter.com/xXNwJsRTmZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 31, 2025

Jaishankar also referred to Khaleda Zia's legacy and its significance for bilateral relations.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

Separately, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said that during his visit, Jaishankar conveyed condolences from the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the loss of the former prime minister.

In a post on X, Hamidullah said Jaishankar acknowledged Khaleda Zia's role in strengthening democracy and expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition through the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026.

Other regional leaders also arrived in Dhaka for the funeral. Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reached the capital around 11:50 am and was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh and senior officials from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, also arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral.

Bangladesh is observing a public holiday on Wednesday and has begun a three-day period of state mourning.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

As preparations for the final rites continued, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as quoted by The Daily Star, urged mourners to maintain discipline and uphold the dignity of the ceremony.

The government announced that Khaleda Zia's final journey is being carried out with full state honours under heightened security arrangements.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said more than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel have been deployed, with army units positioned at key locations and vehicular movement restricted along affected routes.

Messages of condolence have continued to arrive from global leaders and international organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia's death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh, and recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015.

Tributes were also paid by leaders from Pakistan, Nepal and several other countries, while the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Russia, China and multiple diplomatic missions acknowledged Khaleda Zia's contributions to Bangladesh's political and democratic development.

