 Video Viral: Delhi Teacher Turns Classroom Into Mini-Democracy With Mock Election
A Delhi teacher’s mock election, complete with party symbols, inked fingers, and a winning “samosa” slogan, has gone viral, earning praise for making democracy lessons fun and practical.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Teacher Turns Classroom Into Mini-Democracy | Instagram

Video Viral: A mock election in a class conducted by a Delhi teacher is trending, making civic education a participatory learning experience.

In a viral video on Instagram, the self-proclaimed Masterji transforms his classroom into a mini-democratic space. He presents four student contestants, allots them party symbols, and provides them with four days of campaigning.

In the video, the teacher said, “Today, I taught children how democracy functions in a country by holding an election in the class. I was teaching them the chapter ‘Government and Democracy’. I fielded four candidates for this activity, assigned them party symbols, and gave them four days for campaigning.”

On the day of the poll, positions such as presiding officers and monitor "police" are assigned to maintain impartiality. Students present ID cards, get their fingers inked, and vote.

article-image

“I assigned two children the role of presiding officers. I made a polling booth. To ensure that the election was held fairly, I made the monitors police officers,” he said.

When the votes were counted, the winner was the student whose campaign motto was "Samosa dabao Somesh jitao." They rejoice by offering samosas to classmates.

“All the students were highly excited. Some of those who lost felt sad, but in the end, the candidate whose slogan was ‘Samosa dabao Somesh jitao’ won. He had to give us all a treat of samosas,” he further added.

Netizens reactions

The video has resonated with people on the internet, getting more than a million views and 118,118 likes so far. Most users commended the approach as a unique and practical means of educating democracy. People commented on requests for similar drills in all schools with admiration for the teacher's creativity.

One user commented, "The kind of education every school needed." Another user said, "Good work sir ji, knowledge." A third user commented, "Superb sir ji." "We need teacher like you," a user said.

