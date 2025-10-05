 'Goli Maar Dunga, Koi Bacha Nahi Payega': Kanpur Man Alleged As BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol During Ramleela Event; Arrested
'Goli Maar Dunga, Koi Bacha Nahi Payega': Kanpur Man Alleged As BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol During Ramleela Event; Arrested

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
'Goli Maar Dunga, Koi Bacha Nahi Payega': Kanpur Man Alleged As BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol During Ramleela Event; Arrested | X @ranvijaylive

Kanpur: A festive evening at a Ramleela fair in Kanpur turned tense when a man, identified as Amitesh Shukla, was caught on camera brandishing a pistol and threatening one of the organisers after being stopped from showering money on dancers during a cultural program. The accused is said to be one of the BJP leaders in Kanpur. Reportedly, the police have arrested the accused and have issued an official statement.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded late Tuesday night when Shukla, reportedly posing as a political leader, arrived at the fair and began throwing money at performers on stage. When organizers objected, he allegedly became furious, pulled out his pistol, and threatened, “I’ll shoot you right away. No one can even save you”

WATCH VIDEO:

The video of the altercation was captured by an onlooker, and it quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and claims that the accused was linked to the BJP. However, Kanpur Police issued an official clarification, confirming that no political connection has been established so far.

Police Statement:

@kanpurnagarpol on X reponded to a viral video with an official video statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Shri Kapil Dev Singh.

article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Dev Singh released a statement: "The identity of the young man threatening with a pistol in a viral video on social media has been established as Amitesh Shukla. The police have taken him into custody along with the illegal weapon and registered a case against him. So far, no evidence of any political connection has been found. The investigation into the source of the pistol and other facts is ongoing."

Authorities also assured that strict action will follow under relevant sections of the law, particularly concerning the possession of an illegal firearm and causing public disturbance.

