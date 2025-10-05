French Prankster Faces 6 Months In Jail For His 'Empty Syringe Attack Pranks' On Random Strangers | X @visegrad24

French social media influencer Amine Mojito has been sentenced to prison after his controversial 'syringe prank' videos triggered outrage across the country. The Paris Criminal Court handed him a 12-month prison sentence, with six months to be served in custody and the remainder suspended, over charges linked to harassment, threats, and prior offenses.

Mojito, whose real name is Ilan M., gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram for staging videos where he approached unsuspecting passersby and pretended to inject them with an empty syringe. Though the syringe was empty and posed no physical harm, the prank left victims terrified, sparking panic in public spaces and widespread criticism online.

WATCH VIDEO:

The influencer Amine Mojito has been sentenced by a French court to 6 months in prison for his “prank videos” in which he attacks random people with an empty syringe.



“It’s just a prank bro”



🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/t1YTaQs2A5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 4, 2025

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Mojito’s actions amounted to harassment and deliberate provocation, with one even describing him as a public menace. The court heard that the influencer already had a history of legal troubles, including prior accusations of assault and harassment.

Mojito defended himself by saying the videos were only meant to entertain and make people laugh, but he admitted in court that he now regrets the content and underestimated the fear it caused. Victims testified to feeling genuine panic at the thought of being attacked with a needle, especially in an era where health concerns remain high. At the bar, he acknowledged that he himself would have "feared if someone approached with a syringe."

Legal experts say the ruling highlights growing concerns over the limits of online prank culture and the responsibilities influencers must bear when creating viral content. Mojito’s case has reignited debate in France about where free expression ends and public safety begins. The influencer is expected to serve his six-month sentence unless he files for appeal.