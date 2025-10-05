'Donation Ke Paison Se Shaunk Pure Karo..': Fact-Checker Md Zubair Gets TROLLED For Wearing Jordan Sneakers Worth ₹15,000

X @zoo_bear / @ChillamChilli

Md Zubair, known for his generous fundraisers and donation campaigns, has come under the scanner of netizens after being spotted wearing expensive and luxurious Nike Jordan Sneakers worth ₹15,000 in his recent meet-ups with industry brains during a similar fundraising event. The notorious fact-checker was seen wearing an expensive pair of shoes. When one of the netizens took to Zubair's comments section to accuse him of using donation money to complete his personal wishlist, Zubair replied to it in a sarcastic way and did not even deny it.

On Saturday, October 4, Md Zubair posted pictures with attendees at the fundraiser. The picture also includes senior actor Prakash Raj. He wrote on his post, "With 'Soros Funded' deep-state agents..." The post went viral on the platform with over 1.6 million views.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An X user wrote on his post, Wait, so the donations you keep begging in the name of fact-checking are for funding your luxury sneaker obsession? My condolences to all those patrons who thought they were supporting "journalism", not your Jordan collection."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To which the fact-checker replied, "Not exactly the same. But you are close." The reply shocked netizens because he did not even deny the accusation and went on to accept it indirectly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Ah, good to know you’re not even denying it, donations meant for your organisation are basically just your luxury fund."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, " This is actually a valid question. Also, a compliment to Zubair that guys are checking you out head to toe. Next time you tweet about PM care fund which was raised from public with no accountability whatsoever afterwards. I suppose no shoe was bought from that money."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "I can't bring myself to buy a sneaker for 3000, here this freeloader wears 14K worth shoes..if money is not earned, you tend to do these kinds of purchases, I suppose."