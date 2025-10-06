'Cruelty Rules...': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC After BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked By 'TMC Goons' In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked | X/@amitmalviya

Jalpaiguri: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal’s Malda Uttar constituency, Khagen Murmu, suffered serious injuries during an attack in the flood-affected Jalpaiguri region. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed the MP with severe head wounds.

Visuals show the blood-soaked MP sitting in a car along with security personnel. The video shows his scarf completely drenched with blood, so the security personnel are giving him a handkerchief, but the blood continues to drip.

The front glass of the car can be seen cracked because of the attack. The window of the seat next to the driver's seat can be seen completely shattered.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state administration for the attack.

"TMC’s Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides," he said.

"While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC’s Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished," he added.

Leader of opposition (LoP) in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari reacting to the attack said. "Mamata Banerjee is on full Panic Mode. She has realized it (quite late) that the People of West Bengal have despised her inhuman act of 'Dancing at Carnival with Celebrities' when North Bengal was reeling under floods and landslides, with many People losing their lives and thousands left shelterless. In contrast, @BJP4Bengal MLAs & MPs were on ground doing their bit to provide relief to the affected People."

"So, she has now pressed the panic button and has now unleashed her goons belonging from the 'Special Community' and incited them to attack the BJP MPs and MLAs so that they can be refrained from engaging in relief work. MP Shri Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked and has been left with bloody injuries in Nagrakata today when he was accompanying @BJP4Bengal President Shri Samik Bhattacharya to the flood affected areas. MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh's vehicle also came under attack in the presence of Police," he added.

"Mamata Banerjee, you can't intimidate BJP," he said, concluding the post on X.