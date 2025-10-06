 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over 90,000 Poling Stations; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over 90,000 Poling Stations; Check Details

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over 90,000 Poling Stations; Check Details

The elections will be held on all the 243 assembly seats in two phases, said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Voting will be held on Thursday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 11. Counting of votes will held on Friday, November 14.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi, October 06: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The elections will be held on all the 243 assembly seats in two phases, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Voting will be held on Thursday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 11. Counting of votes will held on Friday, November 14.

CEC announced that a total of 90,712 polling stations will be set up across Bihar for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2025. The Commission said it is committed to ensuring that every voter experiences a smooth, safe and inclusive voting process.

Out of the total polling stations, 76,801 will be in rural areas and 13,911 in urban locations. Each polling station will cater to an average of 818 voters. The ECI also revealed that 100% of polling stations will have webcasting, ensuring transparency during voting.

To promote inclusivity, 292 polling booths will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwDs), 1,044 by women and 38 by youth volunteers. Additionally, 1,350 model polling stations will be set up to showcase best practices and voter-friendly arrangements.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case
BOM Admit Card 2025 Out At bankofmaharashtra.in; Details Here
BOM Admit Card 2025 Out At bankofmaharashtra.in; Details Here
Maratha Reservation Row: Bombay High Court To Begin Hearing Over Petitions By OBC Group Challenging Maha Govt's GR
Maratha Reservation Row: Bombay High Court To Begin Hearing Over Petitions By OBC Group Challenging Maha Govt's GR
Gold Price Soars ₹9,700 To Storm Past ₹1.3 Lakh/10 G In Delhi As Rupee Hits Record Low
Gold Price Soars ₹9,700 To Storm Past ₹1.3 Lakh/10 G In Delhi As Rupee Hits Record Low

The Commission highlighted that every polling centre will have Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) to make voting convenient for all. These include:

1. Poll volunteers and help desks to guide voters

2. Wheelchair access ramps for differently-abled and elderly citizens

3. Clean drinking water and toilets

4. Proper signage and lighting

5. Voter facilitation centres for assistance

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In 2 Phases On November 6 &...
article-image

Mobile Phones Deposition

He also assured that there will be deposit facilities for mobile phones at the polling stations. The facility has been made available as mobile phones are not allowed inside the polling booth.

According to the ECI, these steps aim to make voting in Bihar accessible, inclusive and comfortable, encouraging maximum voter participation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case

Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling...

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan...

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over...