 Congress-Led Karnataka Government Expected To Push Back Caste Census Deadline Due To Slow Enumeration
The extension, likely to be announced by today evening or on Tuesday, is necessitated by a slow pace of enumeration, technical glitches, and general confusion, which have prevented the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) from finishing the exercise within the 15-day time frame, which has been termed as a short deadline.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
The Congress-led government in Karnataka is expected to extend the October 7 deadline for completing the controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly known as the caste census. | X @np_nationpress

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka is expected to extend the October 7 deadline for completing the controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly known as the caste census, sources said on Monday.

The extension, likely to be announced by today evening or on Tuesday, is necessitated by a slow pace of enumeration, technical glitches, and general confusion, which have prevented the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) from finishing the exercise within the 15-day time frame, which has been termed as a short deadline.

Sources said that the deadline is likely to be extended by at least ten days.

Launched on September 22, the survey aims to collect data from approximately 7 crore people across 2 crore households using a 60-question questionnaire.

The government claims that the exercise is vital for framing effective welfare policies and bringing marginalised communities into the socio-economic mainstream.

The caste census began on Saturday in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, comprising five city corporations.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed the exercise.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and several other BJP leaders have urged people not to divulge details.

The High Court has directed the government to ensure privacy and not to force people to provide information during the survey.

"We are not opposed to the caste census. The Congress-led government is playing chess in its name. They are trying to divide Hindu society," alleged BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Official statistics released on Sunday evening showed the survey has been completed in nearly 1.09 crore households, covering details of 4.10 crore people, which accounts for 76.43 percent of the target.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar reiterated that the social and educational survey would continue despite objections.

“The Court itself has ruled that people need not answer certain questions if they do not wish to. In this backdrop, there is no reason to oppose the survey altogether. We are conducting this exercise because there were objections to the previous survey. I appeal to everyone to cooperate,” he said.

When asked if the survey would be completed in the next couple of days, he replied, “The authorities concerned will review the timelines.”

The Karnataka government is conducting the caste census between September 22 and October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

To ensure wide coverage, about 1.75 lakh government school teachers have been deployed for the drive during the Dusshera holidays.

In 2015, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had conducted a caste census for Rs 165.51 crore, but it was discarded after criticism and intervention by the Congress high command.

