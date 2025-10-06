'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH | X @venom1s

A shocking incident is coming to light from Pink City, Jaipur, where a German woman and her Indian husband were allegedly attacked by neighbors over a minor dispute. A viral video recorded by the German woman shows several neighbours engaged in stone pelting on the residence of the couple and hurling abuses, leading to a heated confrontation. According to the reports, the incident is from the Villa Society in Jagatpura.

The Indo-German couple has been identified as Julia and Uttam Sharma. Julia and Uttam were brutally attacked by neighbors. The fight erupted due to the pet dog of the couple, which caused a huge uproar in the area. Julia recorded the video of the incident and shared it on social media to vent her ordeal.

All You Need To Know:

The controversy began when some residents of the society alleged that the pet dog of Uttam Sharma and his wife, Julia, usually defecates on the society's road or premises. They did not clean up afterward, which caused a filthy and foul smell. Uttam assured that he cleans up the dog waste immediately, but neighbors accused him of being abusive.

Julia alleged that a neighbor tried to attack them with a hockey stick. The next day, Julia and Uttam live-streamed a video of some members of the society gathering outside their home and breaking down doors and windows. They also said they tried to call the police and the German Embassy for help. However, the police arrested Uttam for slapping a girl.

Legal Action:

The video clearly shows local women and their husbands throwing stones at the couple's home. They then tried to enter the house, snatch their phone, and even tried to remove the CCTV camera. The police arrested her husband for slapping a girl. Surprisingly, he was the complainant, and even though he himself was the victim of the attack.