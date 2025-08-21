UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

Representation Image |

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh higher education department has launched a large-scale verification drive after allegations that a majority of college principals were appointed using fraudulent research experience certificates. Officials confirmed that nearly 70% of those selected under the 2019 recruitment process may have submitted forged or fabricated documents.

A letter issued by the Directorate of Higher Education instructed regional officers to verify the documents of 290 principals appointed in aided colleges. The scrutiny follows complaints that appointments made through Advertisement No. 49 in 2019 involved forged research credentials. Officials have been asked to submit verification reports within two days of completion.

The appointments in question were made after a written examination, interviews, and certificate verification conducted in 2021. For the first time, the recruitment of principals included a written test. A total of 290 candidates were appointed, with 65 placed on the waiting list.

Complaints alleged that applicants manipulated records to meet the mandatory requirement of prior research experience. Investigations carried out in 2023 and 2024 revealed that a significant portion of the submitted research credentials were fabricated.

Regional Higher Education Officer Dr. Gyan Prakash Verma confirmed that verification has begun in 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. District-level committees will coordinate with college managements to compile reports for submission to the state government.

The inquiry has triggered widespread concern among college administrations across the state, with the possibility of dismissals if fraudulent practices are confirmed.

22 teachers dismissed for using fake mark sheets

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has dismissed 22 teachers from Azamgarh division for securing jobs with fake mark sheets. Orders have been issued to recover salaries paid and register FIRs. The teachers were working as assistant teachers in government-aided secondary schools.