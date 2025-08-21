 Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

The patient, Priyanka from Chandanpur village in Fatehpur district, was diagnosed with a brain tumor during pregnancy. Specialists from the gynecology and neurosurgery departments coordinated the rare procedure. Doctors first carried out a safe delivery, followed by the removal of a cricket ball-sized cancerous tumor from the patient’s brain.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:21 AM IST
article-image

Kanpur: A team of doctors at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College has successfully performed two major surgeries under a single anesthesia, saving both a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The patient, Priyanka from Chandanpur village in Fatehpur district, was diagnosed with a brain tumor during pregnancy. Specialists from the gynecology and neurosurgery departments coordinated the rare procedure. Doctors first carried out a safe delivery, followed by the removal of a cricket ball-sized cancerous tumor from the patient’s brain.

The operation lasted several hours, during which both the mother and child were kept under continuous monitoring. Medical teams confirmed that the woman and newborn are now stable.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Private School Teacher Killed In Road Accident In Amethi
article-image

According to GSVM doctors, the decision to conduct the dual procedure under one anesthesia was taken due to the high risk involved in giving multiple doses during pregnancy. The strategy not only reduced complications but also provided a chance to save both lives simultaneously.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

The medical college authorities have sent detailed reports of the case for academic reference. Doctors involved in the surgery stated that such combined operations are rare and require precise coordination across multiple specialties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations