Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Kanpur: A team of doctors at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College has successfully performed two major surgeries under a single anesthesia, saving both a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The patient, Priyanka from Chandanpur village in Fatehpur district, was diagnosed with a brain tumor during pregnancy. Specialists from the gynecology and neurosurgery departments coordinated the rare procedure. Doctors first carried out a safe delivery, followed by the removal of a cricket ball-sized cancerous tumor from the patient’s brain.

The operation lasted several hours, during which both the mother and child were kept under continuous monitoring. Medical teams confirmed that the woman and newborn are now stable.

According to GSVM doctors, the decision to conduct the dual procedure under one anesthesia was taken due to the high risk involved in giving multiple doses during pregnancy. The strategy not only reduced complications but also provided a chance to save both lives simultaneously.

The medical college authorities have sent detailed reports of the case for academic reference. Doctors involved in the surgery stated that such combined operations are rare and require precise coordination across multiple specialties.