 UP Constable Breaks Down Door, Performs CPR To Revive Unconscious Youth Who Attempted Suicide Over Relationship Troubles In Meerut -Video
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Prompt action by a police constable saved the life of a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday. The incident unfolded in Meerut when Vishal, distraught over relationship troubles with his girlfriend, attempted to take his own life by hanging. Dial-112 constable Siddhant Tomar responded immediately to the emergency call, breaking down the door to reach the unconscious victim.

Finding Vishal with no pulse, the quick-thinking officer immediately began administering CPR at the scene. Dramatic footage shows Constable Tomar and several civilians taking turns to perform life-saving chest compressions on the motionless young man as he lay on a cot.

The officer's persistent efforts proved successful when Vishal's breathing returned. Constable Tomar then rushed the victim to hospital, where he is now receiving treatment and expected to make a full recovery.

The heroic rescue has drawn widespread praise for the officer's professional response and life-saving skills. Whilst the exact circumstances leading to Vishal's desperate action remain unclear, the swift intervention has undoubtedly prevented a tragedy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. | Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

