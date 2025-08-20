Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched In India, Pre-Orders Now Live: Price, Specifications, Offers

Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL | Google Store

Google has unveiled its latest hardware today at the Made by Google 2025 event, introducing the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Powering these handsets is the new Tensor G5 chip, bringing AI enhancements like Gemini-driven camera coaching, Pro Res Zoom, and magnetic Qi2 charging across the lineup. Additionally, Google launched the Pixel Watch 4, with brighter, domed display, longer battery life, and Wear OS 6, and the budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a with ANC, replaceable battery, and AI features.

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India

The new Pixel 10 is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 256 GB storage option, the Pixel 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 (256 GB) and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced in India at Rs. 1,24,999 for the same storage option. The Pixel 10 comes in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian colour options.

All the three phones are up for pre-order on Google Store. Pre-order offers include up to Rs. 10,000 instant cashback on select banks, extra Rs. 5,000 bonus on exchange, and no-cost EMI options. On the Pixel 10, the instant cashback is listed to be up to Rs. 7,000.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1080 × 2424 pixels, with a 60–120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, over 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR capability, and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The phone measures 152.8x72x8.6 mm and weighs 204 grams. It houses a 4,970 mAh battery with 30 W USB-C PPS fast charging (adapter sold separately) and supports Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging up to 15 W.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 runs on the Google Tensor G5 with a **Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel wide (ƒ/1.7) sensor with Macro Focus, a 13-megapixel ultrawide (ƒ/2.2, 120°) sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto (ƒ/3.1) lens. It also offers Super Res Zoom up to 20x, laser detect autofocus, spectral and flicker sensors, optical and electronic image stabilisation on both wide and telephoto cameras. The front-facing camera is a 10.5-megapixel Dual PD sensor with autofocus and a 95-degree ultrawide field of view.

Camera features include Camera Coach, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode, Face Unblur, Auto Unblur, Long Exposure, Action Pan, Real Tone, Panorama, Auto Best Take, Frequent Faces, Top Shot, and editing tools like Pixel Studio and Magic Eraser. For video, it supports 4K (24/30/60 fps), 1080p (24/30/60 fps), dual exposure on the wide camera, digital zoom up to 20×, 4K front video at 30/60 fps, plus video features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR, Cinematic Blur, Cinematic Pan, slow-motion up to 240 fps, 4K timelapse with stabilization, and Night Sight timelapse

Built-in Gemini Nano AI, the Pixel 10 integrates AI tools like Gemini Live, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Call Assist. Its materials and durability include Gorilla Glass Victus 2 surfaces, an aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistance, and a fingerprint-resistant coating. It ships with Android 16, offers seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates, supports Fingerprint Unlock and Face Unlock, and includes safety features such as Emergency SOS, CRASH Detection, Earthquake Alerts, and more. Connectivity spec-wise, it includes USB Type-C 3.2, dual SIM support (1 nano SIM + eSIM), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Google Cast, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC), stereo speakers, three microphones, and spatial audio.

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display (1280 × 2856 at 495 ppi) with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, up to 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300 nits peak brightness, and adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel (1344 × 2992 at 486 ppi) with the same brightness and refresh-rate characteristics.

Physically, the Pixel 10 Pro measures 152.8x72x8.6 mm and weighs 207 grams, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is 162.8x76.6x8.5 mm and weighs 232 grams.

Coming to the battery, the Pixel 10 Pro includes a typical 4,870 mAh (minimum 4,707 mAh) pack, and the Pro XL offers 5,200 mAh (minimum 5,079 mAh); the Pro supports up to 15W Qi2 (Pixelsnap) wireless charging, while the Pro XL supports up to 25W, and both support fast charging via USB-C PPS (30W on the Pro; 45W on the Pro XL) .

Memory is increased to 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage on both variants. The rear camera system on the Pro and Pro XL is upgraded to a 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide (with macro focus), and 48-megapixel 5x telephoto setup offering Pro Res Zoom up to 100x plus multi-zone laser autofocus, spectral and flicker sensors, and combined optical-electronic image stabilization.

The front camera is also upgraded to 42-megapixel Dual PD with autofocus and a 103-degree ultrawide field of view. Video capabilities include 8 K recording at 24/30 fps (powered by Video Boost), while both models run the same Tensor G5 with Titan M2 security and maintain the seven-year OS and security update promise.