Rajasthan’s ‘Give-Up’ Campaign: 27 Lakh People Voluntarily Surrender NFSA Food Subsidy

The Give - up campaign of the Rajasthan government has proven to be successful, as over 27 lakh beneficiaries have voluntarily given up the food subsidy of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across the state so far.

In Rajasthan, the total number of beneficiaries covered under the NFSA is 4.33 crore. The campaign was started last year to make room for new beneficiaries, as a huge number of applications were pending. The campaign helped the government to add 56 lakh new names to the list of NFSA beneficiaries.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, said that the Give Up Abhiyan was started on November 1st last year with the objective to motivate capable people to voluntarily give up food subsidies so that the poor can get the benefit of the NFSA, and the results are encouraging, as more than 27 lakh beneficiaries have come forward to voluntarily give up the benefits of NFSA across the state so far.

Apart from this campaign, the state government focused on E-KYC done to continue as mandated in the NFSA, and over 27 lakh beneficiaries have not turned up. These include the beneficiaries who died or became ineligible for the scheme.

“We have been able to connect 5662268 eligible beneficiaries with food security from the vacancies created in NFSA due to voluntarily giving up food subsidy and not getting eKYC done,” said the minister.

He said that due to the historic success of the Give Up Abhiyan, the eligible deprived are able to connect with food security, and due to the creation of new vacancies in the food security list, not only nutritious food being provided to the eligible families added to the list, but they are also being provided free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, accident insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, and 12 domestic cylinders per year for Rs 450.