 Rajasthan’s ‘Give-Up’ Campaign: 27 Lakh People Voluntarily Surrender NFSA Food Subsidy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan’s ‘Give-Up’ Campaign: 27 Lakh People Voluntarily Surrender NFSA Food Subsidy

Rajasthan’s ‘Give-Up’ Campaign: 27 Lakh People Voluntarily Surrender NFSA Food Subsidy

In Rajasthan, the total number of beneficiaries covered under the NFSA is 4.33 crore. The campaign was started last year to make room for new beneficiaries, as a huge number of applications were pending. The campaign helped the government to add 56 lakh new names to the list of NFSA beneficiaries.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The Give - up campaign of the Rajasthan government has proven to be successful, as over 27 lakh beneficiaries have voluntarily given up the food subsidy of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across the state so far.

In Rajasthan, the total number of beneficiaries covered under the NFSA is 4.33 crore. The campaign was started last year to make room for new beneficiaries, as a huge number of applications were pending. The campaign helped the government to add 56 lakh new names to the list of NFSA beneficiaries.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, said that the Give Up Abhiyan was started on November 1st last year with the objective to motivate capable people to voluntarily give up food subsidies so that the poor can get the benefit of the NFSA, and the results are encouraging, as more than 27 lakh beneficiaries have come forward to voluntarily give up the benefits of NFSA across the state so far.

Apart from this campaign, the state government focused on E-KYC done to continue as mandated in the NFSA, and over 27 lakh beneficiaries have not turned up. These include the beneficiaries who died or became ineligible for the scheme.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
Rajasthan: 3,160 Goat Farm Scams Registered, Over ₹2.7 Crore Duped From Victims
article-image

“We have been able to connect 5662268 eligible beneficiaries with food security from the vacancies created in NFSA due to voluntarily giving up food subsidy and not getting eKYC done,” said the minister.

He said that due to the historic success of the Give Up Abhiyan, the eligible deprived are able to connect with food security, and due to the creation of new vacancies in the food security list, not only nutritious food being provided to the eligible families added to the list, but they are also being provided free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, accident insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, and 12 domestic cylinders per year for Rs 450.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations