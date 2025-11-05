 Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chhatru
An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists in the Chhatru area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
Encounter (File Image) | X

Kishtwar: An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists in the Chhhatru area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday, November 5. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The entire area was cordoned off. The gun battle erupted after terrorists opened fire on security personnel during a search operation. The security forces gave a befitting reply.

"#WhiteKnightCorps | Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru In an intelligence based operation, in concert with @JmuKmrPolice , in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in an X post.

Three to four terrorists are reported to be hiding in the area.

