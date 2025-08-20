Rajasthan: 3,160 Goat Farm Scams Registered, Over ₹2.7 Crore Duped From Victims

File Image |

3,160 cybercrime cases have been registered throughout the country related to fraudulent sale of goats. Goat Farm scams have been taking place in Ajmer. Over Rs 2.7 crore have been duped from victims by claims of good quality and breed of goats in the name of different goat farms in Ajmer. Through online transactions, the victims paid in advance.

Cyber Crime Centre Transfers Complaints

According to The Times Of India, "In New Delhi, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre transferred all 3,160 complaints to Rajasthan police. The Cyber Crime Centre asked Ajmer police officers to verify the goat farms in Ajmer. Police have frozen bank accounts of the people involved in this cyber crime."

Police Are Asked To Verify Goat Farms Registration

Deputy SP of Ajmer Cyber Police Station, Hanuman Singh, issued a letter to all police stations in Ajmer asking them "to verify the registration of goat farms in their region and also verify their activities and register FIR if any irregularities are found.

Fake Advertisements

The officer added that scammers put up advertisements or social feeds showing healthy goats of good breed and lure goat contractors across the country. They take advance payments but fail to deliver the goods.

Ajmer Bakra Mandi

Ajmer bakra mandi is well known for providing good breeds of goats, and during Bakra Eid, the goats are exported to Dubai and other countries. In Mumbai, Gujarat, Hyderabad and other cities, the demand for Ajmer goats is high.

Goat Farms

An officer stated that many goat farms have come up on Sikar road, Pushkar road, and other outskirts of Ajmer due to the demand for Ajmer goats. Delhi cyber cell have provided some names of the farms including the names of the owners, and therefore the police are verifying their records.

Closure Of Illegal Goat Farms

He also explained that Ajmer SP Vandita Rana directed closure of goat farms operating illegally and involved in cyber crime. A goat farmer, speaking to The Times Of India, said that there may be more victims who are unable to register complaint. On the 1930 number of the cyber crime complaint centre, 3,160 complaints have been registered about goat farm scams.