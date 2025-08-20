Gaming Bill Threatens 4 Lakh Companies, 25,000 Crore Investments, Federations Seek Home Minister's Intervention

File Image |

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They are requesting the Home Minister to intervene on the proposed bill, stating that it is urgent.

Illegal Gaming Platforms

According to The Financial Express,"the AIGF argued that if the Bill is passed in its present form, crores of genuine gamers may be pushed towards illegal gambling platforms and unregulated operators. It cautioned that such a move would strike a “death knell” for a growing industry that provides jobs and creates opportunities."

Companies & Investments Under Threat

This move could threaten around 4 lakh companies, 2 lakh jobs, investments worth Rs 25,000 crore, and annual GST collections of Rs 20,000 crore, according to the Times Of India report. If the law is passed, gaming executives expressed concern that they might have to shut down operations. There will be no means of earning revenue.

Progressive Regulation

The gaming body has stressed that instead of banning, the government should focus on progressive regulation, as a blanket ban could affect millions of players and harm the sector.

No Consultation From Government This Time

If the new law is implemented, according to the industry executives, many companies in the sector may be forced to shut down. A fantasy gaming space leading company official, told Times Of India that this time there was no real consultation on a proposal that could severely damage the industry.He said that this was concerning. He explained that previously, the government had often engaged with them on policy issues in the past.

Fantasy Gaming Sponsorships

Experts also highlighted that fantasy gaming sponsorships play a major role in supporting domestic sports. Many state and city-level T20 leagues depend on this backing to survive. If the sector collapses, the talent pipeline for Indian cricket and other sports could weaken.

Foreign Direct Investment

Companies stressed that big players in the Indian gaming industry, who are well-regulated and funded, including through foreign direct investment (FDI), do not engage in illegal practices such as betting, money laundering, terror financing, or gambling. Leading firms in this space include Dream11, Gameskraft, Games24x7, MPL, Nazara Technologies, Zupee, and WinZO.