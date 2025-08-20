 Chennai: Man, Daughter Arrested For ₹48 Lakh Job Fraud
Chennai: Man, Daughter Arrested For ₹48 Lakh Job Fraud

Arockiaraj alleged that he met Venkatesan, Monisha and Gnanasundari at their office. They promised to get him a job abroad and the victim gave them his passport and other documents.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
On Monday, a father-daughter duo were arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly cheating several people of lakhs of rupees by promising overseas jobs. They had a bogus manpower agency in Arumbakkam.

Police Expect More Victims

Cheating complaints amounting to Rs 48.5 lakh were made, said the police. More victims are expected to come forward, according to The New Indian Express. The accused ran a similar office in Coimbatore.

Who Are The Accused?

Based on a complaint from Arockiaraj of Arumbakkam, the accused, S Venkatesan (50) of Pattabiram, and his daughter Monisha (20), were arrested. In November 2023, Arockiaraj alleged that he met Venkatesan, Monisha and Gnanasundari at their office. They promised to get him a job abroad and the victim gave them his passport and other documents.

Victim Refers To More People

Using fake user feedback to build credibility, the accused persuaded the victim to refer to more people a few months later. The victim believed them and introduced them to 24 others from his native village. The accused promised that they would get jobs in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Police Register A Case

Altogether, the accused allegedly defrauded the 25 people of Rs 48.5 lakh after failing to provide either jobs or refunds. The Arumbakkam police registered a case and arrested Venkatesan and Monisha on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Website That Provides Authentic Information

According to The Economic Times, to ensure genuine job opportunities abroad, one must visit this website https://emigrate.gov.in/#/emigrate

One needs to Click on the 'Recruiting Agent List' column which can be found under the 'Recruiting Agent' tab. One will be redirected to a new webpage where a downloadable PDF file is accessible.

Under the 'Recruiting Agent' tab you can find a tab titled 'List of Unregistered RA/Illegal Agencies/Agent'. When you click this a new webpage will open wherein you can see the known illegal agent lists categorised by state.

