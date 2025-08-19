 Biju Janata Dal MP Sulata Deo Alleges Rape & Death Threat By Employee, Mahindra Group Launches Investigation
Sulata Deo had earlier shared screenshots of the threats, claiming they were written by Satyabrata Nayak, an employee at Mahindra’s Nashik branch. She also alleged that Nayak is associated with the BJP.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
File Image |

Mahindra Group said it has launched an investigation after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo alleged that on social media, one of its employees had sent her rape and death threats.

Zero Tolerance

For any form of "misconduct, intimidation, or threats", the company underlined its "zero tolerance".

Deo Shares Screenshots

Company's Statement

"We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles," the company said in a statement on X.

Investigation

It added, “We take this matter with utmost seriousness and have initiated an immediate investigation. Should the allegations be validated, strict action will be taken in accordance with our code of conduct and values.”

MP Writes Social Media Posts

"Dear PMO INDIA A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action," she wrote in a Facebook post.

In another post, the MP accused senior police officials of inaction, saying they had “turned a blind eye” to the matter.

MP Sasmit Patra's Statement

BJD MP Sasmit Patra also condemned the threats, calling them "utterly shocking and intolerable." He said, "A vile threat to my colleague, a woman MP, is an attack on the dignity of every woman and every representative of democracy. If an elected MP is unsafe, imagine the plight of ordinary women. Authorities must act immediately—justice and safety cannot be compromised."

Opposition Leaders React

The incident has triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose called it “utterly shocking and unacceptable”, adding, “Hatred and violence against women is now rampant across our society. India is back-peddling on gender justice.”

MP Urges Centre To Take Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is extremely shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow colleague of Smt Sulata Deo," while urging the Centre to take action.

