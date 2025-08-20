File Image |

In a press conference, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he was happy with the progress of technology.

Data Centre & Solar Integration Capital

Maharashtra is now emerging as a data centre capital and a solar integration capital. According to Chief Minister Fadnavis,India is excelling in the manufacturing fields as well.

CM's Post On Twitter

In an X(formerly Twitter) post, "Guided by Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision, Maharashtra and India are emerging as global powerhouses, attracting investments from across the world. " He also tagged the X(formerly Twitter) account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s unstoppable growth story!



Doors Opening For India

He remarked,"Few countries may try to close the doors for us but a thousand doors have opened for us."

Reflects Investor Confidence

CM Fadnavis explained that investments are pouring more than ever now. "It shows investor confidence in the government of india, in the government of Maharashtra, in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he stated.