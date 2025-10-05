 Top Seven Firms’ Combined Market Valuation Rises ₹74,573 Crore; HDFC Bank Leads Gains
Top Seven Firms' Combined Market Valuation Rises ₹74,573 Crore; HDFC Bank Leads Gains

While HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were among the gainers, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 74,573.63 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer in line with a positive trend in equities.

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 74,573.63 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 780.71 points or 0.97 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 239.55 points or 0.97 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were among the gainers, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

HDFC Bank added Rs 30,106.28 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 14,81,889.57 crore.

Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH

The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC jumped Rs 20,587.87 crore to Rs 5,72,507.17 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India surged Rs 9,276.77 crore to Rs 8,00,340.70 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,859.38 crore to Rs 5,97,806.50 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank edged higher by Rs 3,108.17 crore to Rs 9,75,115.85 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance went up by Rs 2,893.45 crore to Rs 6,15,808.18 crore.

International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget
article-image

The market valuation of TCS rallied by Rs 741.71 crore to Rs 10,50,023.27 crore.

However, Reliance Industries faced an erosion of Rs 19,351.44 crore from its valuation, which stood at Rs 18,45,084.98 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 12,031.45 crore to Rs 10,80,891.08 crore, and that of Infosys dipped by Rs 850.32 crore to Rs 6,00,954.93 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

