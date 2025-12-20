 SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency

SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank will reassess its policy on construction finance for residential real estate, stressing accountability and risk management as key factors for affordable lending. SBI has limited exposure to housing construction finance but is gradually expanding in commercial real estate, especially office space, with tenant commitments critical for funding approvals.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty on Saturday said that the bank will reassess its policy on construction finance for residential real estate, but stressed that accountability and transparency will be key factors in determining interest rates for such loans. At present, the bank has almost negligible presence in construction finance for housing projects, but it is slowly building a book on commercial real estate, especially office space.

"So how do we work out on the construction (finance), particularly on the residential real estate, is something that we are working on. But it is also a fact that many of the people who have been aggressive on the residential real estate market have burned their hands," he said, while reminding realtors of past cases of failures due to overleveraging.

Read Also
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
article-image

"The stability in terms of transparency, in terms of project management, in terms of risk management, gives us some confidence....accountability is something what is going to give confidence to the lenders like us, and you will be accessing the construction finance at a much affordable cost," he said.

With regard to commercial real estate, Setty said developers should ensure at least 40-50 per cent commitment from potential tenants for the upcoming office space to avail construction finance. "We would like a situation where we have a building but not occupied," Setty said while speaking at an event organised by CREDAI, a body of real estate developers. Asked about the reduction in interest rate on construction finance, SBI chief said it is linked to Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and revision in MCLR happens in sync with term deposit rates.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Bengaluru SIT Arrests Roddam Jewellers Owner In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case
Karnataka: Bengaluru SIT Arrests Roddam Jewellers Owner In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case
SC Upholds COFEPOSA Case Against Actress Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Scandal
SC Upholds COFEPOSA Case Against Actress Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Scandal
BSE Proposes Daily Cap On Free Order Messages, Charges Beyond 10-Crore Limit
BSE Proposes Daily Cap On Free Order Messages, Charges Beyond 10-Crore Limit
ED Seizes ₹8 Crore Property Of Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra In Money Laundering Case
ED Seizes ₹8 Crore Property Of Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra In Money Laundering Case

Earlier this month, the bank revised both MCLR and fixed deposit rates for select buckets. The chairman of the country's biggest lender advised NBFCs engaged in the housing finance sector to bring down their operational cost so that they can provide loans at cheaper rates. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency

SBI Signals Rethink On Housing Construction Finance, Links Cheaper Loans To Transparency

BSE Proposes Daily Cap On Free Order Messages, Charges Beyond 10-Crore Limit

BSE Proposes Daily Cap On Free Order Messages, Charges Beyond 10-Crore Limit

RBI Compounds FEMA Violations By Genpact India, Ends ED Proceedings

RBI Compounds FEMA Violations By Genpact India, Ends ED Proceedings

RBI Slaps ₹61.95 Lakh Penalty On Kotak Mahindra Bank For Regulatory Lapses

RBI Slaps ₹61.95 Lakh Penalty On Kotak Mahindra Bank For Regulatory Lapses

Google Warns Employees Against Overseas Travel Amid US Visa Stamping Delays

Google Warns Employees Against Overseas Travel Amid US Visa Stamping Delays