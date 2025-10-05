 Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin has touched a new all-time high of USD125,245.57 due to rising global demand, easier crypto regulations in the US, strong ETF inflows, and increasing interest from large investment firms.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Bitcoin Price Breaks All Records. Crosses USD125,245, Beats Previous August High. |

New Delhi: Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has reached a new all-time high price. On Sunday, October 5, Bitcoin’s price surged to USD125,245.57, which is around Rs 1.11 crore in Indian currency. This is the highest price Bitcoin has ever reached.

Earlier, the record was set in August 2025, when Bitcoin hit USD124,480 (approximately Rs 1.10 crore). Today’s jump has officially broken that record.

Why Is Bitcoin Price Rising?

There are several key reasons behind this price rally:

Easier regulations in the US: The US government has recently made crypto rules more friendly.

Support from Trump administration: The US President has shown a positive approach toward cryptocurrencies.

Growing global demand: Big investment firms are now investing in Bitcoin.

Stock market rally: The US stock market has been performing well, boosting investor confidence.

ETF inflows: Investment in Bitcoin-based Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) is also pushing prices up.

Bitcoin Returns in Last 24 Hours & 7 Days

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has delivered a return of 2.04%.

Over the last 7 days, Bitcoin has given a return of about 15%.

Market value (Market Cap) of Bitcoin now stands at USD2.48 trillion.

What It Means for Investors

With strong institutional interest and favorable market trends, Bitcoin continues to gain attention as a high-return asset. Experts suggest that if global demand continues to rise, Bitcoin could reach even higher levels in the coming weeks.

Whether you are a new investor or a seasoned crypto trader, these developments highlight the growing influence of Bitcoin in the global financial ecosystem.

