 Bengaluru Weather News: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In City; Thunderstorms Likely In North Karnataka Districts
Bengaluru Weather News: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In City; Thunderstorms Likely In North Karnataka Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 19 degrees at night.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather News | Canva

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 19 degrees at night. The city will experience mild, pleasant weather throughout the week, with a mix of light rain and partly cloudy skies. Today, the city woke up at 6:15 and the sun is expected to set at 5: 52 PM.

Bengaluru weather forecast

On November 5, the sky will remain generally cloudy , accompanied by light showers. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is expected to be around 10 km/h. The weather department has predicted light rainfall, and it is likely to be gusty winds.

Bengaluru's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 73 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain same throughout the day.

Karnataka weather forecast

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of north Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir. The KSNDMC (Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre) shared a weather update of Karnataka on X and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain with strong winds accompanied by thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the South Interior, Malnad & Coastal districts of the state from today till November 7, scattered to moderate rain in the North Interior districts."

