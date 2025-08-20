Gujarat High Court Receives Third Bomb Threat In 2 Months, Police Launch Probe

Gujarat High Court |

Ahmedabad: Tension gripped Ahmedabad on Wednesday after the Gujarat High Court received yet another bomb threat via e-mail—the third such threat in just two months. The alarming development has raised serious concerns about security lapses and the growing trend of hoax threats targeting prominent institutions in Gujarat.

The Registrar of the High Court immediately alerted the Sola Police, following which senior officers, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and dog squads rushed to the premises to carry out a thorough search operation.

Security on High Alert

Confirming the incident, PI K. N. Bhukan of Sola Police Station said, “The Gujarat High Court received a threatening e-mail about a bomb. Our teams, along with the dog squad and BDDS, have been deployed to check every corner of the court premises. Investigations are on, and we are treating this with utmost seriousness.”

Lawyers, staff, and visitors at the High Court were seen anxious as security teams combed the premises. Though no suspicious items were found till late evening, police officials have not ruled out the possibility of further inquiries into the source of the threat.

A Pattern of Threats

This is not the first time the Gujarat High Court has been targeted. On June 9, the court received a similar e-mail threatening to blow up the premises. Following that incident, the court was closed after recess, and lawyers were instructed to vacate as precautionary measures.

Just a week earlier, on June 3, Geneva Liberal School on SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad also received a bomb threat via e-mail. Investigators later revealed that the school was targeted to divert police attention from an ongoing rape case.

Serious Concern Over Repeated Hoax Threats

Police sources believe that most of these bomb threats are hoaxes designed to create panic and disrupt proceedings. However, with the Gujarat High Court being a critical institution, authorities are taking no chances.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Even if these threats turn out to be false, every message has to be treated as real. It diverts manpower, disrupts judicial work, and creates unnecessary fear. We are tracing the origins of these e-mails and coordinating with cybercrime experts to identify the culprits.”

Legal experts and citizens have called for stricter action against those behind such threats. Advocate Hiren Mehta said, “Repeated threats to the High Court undermine not just security but also faith in the judicial system. The police must catch the culprits and set an example so that such mischief does not continue.”