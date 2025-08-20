Vantara & Gujarat Forest Department Join Hands To Enrich Wildlife Diversity In Barda Sanctuary |

Porbandar (Gujarat): In a significant step to enhance wildlife diversity in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, the Gujarat Forest Department, in collaboration with Vantara, a leading wildlife rescue and conservation initiative founded by Anant Ambani, under whose aegis the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre operates, introduced 33 spotted deer (Axis axis), commonly known as chital, into a designated protected area.

The deer were translocated from Vantara’s ex-situ conservation facility in Jamnagar and transported in specially designed ambulances to Barda Wildlife Sanctuary. Following confirmation of ecological suitability and readiness of support systems, the deer were released under Forest Department supervision. Vantara provided technical and logistical support to ensure compliance with established conservation protocols.

Dr. Brij Kishor Gupta, Director of the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, said: “This initiative marks a pivotal step in restoring and enriching the biodiversity of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary. Spotted deer have historically inhabited this landscape, and their scientifically guided reintroduction is not only ecologically significant but also emblematic of a broader vision for habitat revitalization. The Gujarat Forest Department’s proactive approach, grounded in ecological assessments, species recovery planning, and inter-agency collaboration, demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening in-situ conservation frameworks across the state. This effort also underscores the transformative potential of partnerships between public institutions and organizations like Vantara, where shared expertise and resources can yield measurable conservation outcomes and set new benchmarks for wildlife management in India.”

About Barda Sanctuary

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, spanning 192.31 square kilometers, is a biologically rich haven nestled in the Porbandar district of Gujarat. Renowned for its diverse floral assemblage, the sanctuary supports a mosaic of habitats that sustain a wide array of wildlife. According to state government data, Barda is home to apex and mesopredators such as leopards, hyenas, wolves, jackals, and wild boars, alongside robust herbivore populations like blue bulls (nilgai). The sanctuary also shelters several rare and endangered avian species, including the spotted eagle and crested hawk-eagle, making it a vital refuge for raptors and other forest-dependent birds.

Historically, Barda supported thriving populations of sambar, chital, and chinkara, which have declined over time due to habitat fragmentation and other ecological pressures. Recognizing the sanctuary’s intact habitat structure and ecological carrying capacity, the Forest Department has initiated efforts to reintroduce these native ungulates, aiming to restore trophic balance and strengthen the sanctuary’s role as a functional conservation landscape.

This initiative in Barda underscores the continuity of government-led conservation efforts, with Vantara serving as a committed partner by contributing scientific expertise, veterinary care, and technical infrastructure. Together, these collaborative efforts are not only strengthening ecosystems and safeguarding India’s rich biodiversity but are also setting a model for future conservation initiatives across the country.

Media Contact: contact@vantara.in