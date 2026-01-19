 Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Calls For Nominations For Prestigious Gandhian Awards 2026
The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, honoring Gandhian values for 48 years, invites nominations for its annual awards recognizing selfless contributions to rural development, women and children’s welfare, science and technology for rural progress, and promotion of Gandhian ideals internationally. Each award carries a Rs. 20 lakh prize. Submit entries by January 31, 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation (JBF) in a span of 48 years has been respected as a Gandhian establishment in areas of developing the socio-economic arena in our country. It strives to serve the ideals of Jamnalal Bajaj and promotes Gandhian constructive activities in India and abroad.

Jamnalal Bajaj was among the stalwarts who gave of himself completely- mind, body and soul to India's freedom movement. He overreached himself in making words into deeds and in implementing the Constructive Programme of Mahatma Gandhi, be it Khadi, Dalit-welfare, women emancipation, ethics in business, or preservation of cattle-wealth through Goseva. So much so that Mahatma Gandhi adopted him as his 'fifth son'. Jamnalal Bajaj was the alter ego of the Mahatma, so far as the Gandhian Constructive Movement was concerned.

To promote and propagate Shri Jamnalal Bajaj's philanthropic vision as also Gandhian ideology of rural development, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation instituted four Awards. It is given annually to recognize and honour the outstanding contribution of selfless people towards the upliftment and development of the society, rural community and the nation, at large.

There are three National Awards and one International Award as listed below:

· Award for Constructive Work in Rural India

· Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development

· Award for Development and Welfare of Women & Children (Exclusively for women only. Instituted in the memory of Padma Vibhushan Jankidevi Bajaj)

· Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India (International award presented to a foreign citizen)

Each award carries a Citation, a Trophy and a Cash Prize of Rs. 20,00,000/- (its equivalent in foreign exchange in the case of the International Award).

Last date for submission is 31st January, 2026.

For more details and for online submission visit https://www.jamnalalbajajawards.org/nomination-forms

