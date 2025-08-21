 Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMalwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Mayor said that the under-construction Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge will be ready before Dussehra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Wednesday said that the under-construction Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge will be ready before Dussehra.

He along with MLA Ramesh Mendola inspected the construction site and directed the ontractor to complete the bridge before Dusherra. They were accompanied by IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav, public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey and other senior officials.

During the inspection, officials informed that the bridge work is progressing rapidly and aims to be completed at the earliest to ease traffic flow in the central part of the city.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation And UNAccc To Join Forces For 30% Savings In Household Energy
article-image

Mayor Bhargav instructed engineers and the contractor to ensure strict adherence to quality standards and structural strength. He emphasized that there should be no compromise on safety norms and directed that:

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

The Mayor said that the approach roads on both sides of the bridge be constructed simultaneously and proper drainage arrangements be made to prevent waterlogging on the bridge.

He said that regular monitoring of every stage of work is being carried out and adequate safety measures are being maintained at the construction site.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Bhargav said the bridge will bring major relief to traffic congestion, making travel between Malwa Mill Square and Patnipura Square smoother and safer.

Mendola and Yadav also directed officials to maintain high construction standards and ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe for the benefit of citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPIDC Allots 200 Plots In Pithampur Smart Industrial Township Via Lottery

MPIDC Allots 200 Plots In Pithampur Smart Industrial Township Via Lottery

Indore: Man Held For Rape, Forcing Woman To Convert

Indore: Man Held For Rape, Forcing Woman To Convert

Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Repairs Of Khajrana Road Before Ganesh Chaturthi

IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Repairs Of Khajrana Road Before Ganesh Chaturthi