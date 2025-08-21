Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge To Be Ready Before Dussehra, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Wednesday said that the under-construction Malwa Mill-Patnipura Bridge will be ready before Dussehra.

He along with MLA Ramesh Mendola inspected the construction site and directed the ontractor to complete the bridge before Dusherra. They were accompanied by IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav, public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey and other senior officials.

During the inspection, officials informed that the bridge work is progressing rapidly and aims to be completed at the earliest to ease traffic flow in the central part of the city.

Mayor Bhargav instructed engineers and the contractor to ensure strict adherence to quality standards and structural strength. He emphasized that there should be no compromise on safety norms and directed that:

The Mayor said that the approach roads on both sides of the bridge be constructed simultaneously and proper drainage arrangements be made to prevent waterlogging on the bridge.

He said that regular monitoring of every stage of work is being carried out and adequate safety measures are being maintained at the construction site.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Bhargav said the bridge will bring major relief to traffic congestion, making travel between Malwa Mill Square and Patnipura Square smoother and safer.

Mendola and Yadav also directed officials to maintain high construction standards and ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe for the benefit of citizens.