MP Shocker: Doctors In Chitrakoot Take Out 2.5 Kg Hair From Woman's Stomach

Lump of hairs extracted from the stomach of the 25-year-old woman by the doctors of Kund Sadguru Hospital in Chitrakoot |

Chitarkoot (Satna, Madhya Pradesh): Over two and a-half-kg hair has been extracted from the stomach of a 25-year-old woman at a hospital in Chitrakoot.

According to reports, the woman was in the habit of eating hair that caused a serious pain to her.

She not only ate her own hair but also consumed the hair of other people.

She underwent several medical examinations, but her problem could be detected, sources said.

A senior doctor at Kund Sadguru Hospital in Chitrakoot, Dr Nirmala Gehani, operated upon her and took out 2.5 kg of hair from her stomach. The woman is a resident of Mahoba in UP, hospital sources said.

According to Dr Gehani, such disease is called Trichobezoar in medical term and those who develop this disease are generally young.

Such patients have some psychological problems, she said, adding that this disease is found among one percent of people.

She has treated three such patients in her life, and one of them was a nine-year-old boy, Dr Gehani said.

In the second case, she treated an 18-year-old girl, and the third was the 25-year-old woman, she said.

The woman who has three children began to eat hair during her third pregnancy, Dr Gehani said.

After the second delivery, she stopped eating hair, but she developed severe stomach pain and went down with nausea.

She visited the medical college in Banda district of UP, but her problems could not be detected.

When Dr Gehani advised her to undergo CT scan her disease was detected.