MP Shocker: Young Couple Brutally Thrashed In Public After Girl's Family Catches Her On Date With Boyfriend; Video Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young couple was brutally thrashed by the girl's family in public at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The family caught the girl, who went out on a date with her boyfriend, tied them with a rope, and beat them mercilessly.

The incident is reported from Deogarh Village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bhitarwar police station.

A young couple was given a Taliban-esque punishment by their families and the village dwellers here. The girl's family caught the young couple enjoying a date; they held them and tied the duo with a single rope. The girl was tied up on one side and the guy on the other. The girl was brutally beaten, and the youth was dragged on the floor and hurled kicks and punches. The girl can be seen weeping for help.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

According to the information, Sona Batham, a resident of Mohangarh, went to meet his girlfriend, a resident of Deogarh, on Sunday when both were caught by their families and brutally beaten. The families tied them with ropes and punished them in public.

After the incident, the young man's family went to the Bhitarwar police station, but the police ignored the matter and did not take any action.

Following this, a statement from Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena has surfaced. In a discussion with the media, he said that the entire incident will be reviewed by the concerned authorities, and action will be taken against those found guilty.