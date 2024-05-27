 MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught & Thrashed Outside Her House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught & Thrashed Outside Her House

MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught & Thrashed Outside Her House

According to information, the youth left his home around 5 pm on Saturday wrapped in salwar-kurta. As he had covered his face with a scarf, the women in the locality got suspicious.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
MP: Young Man Caught Wearing Salwar-Kurta In Chhindwara; Went To Meet Girlfriend  |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Love knows no bounds! A young boy in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara turned this proverb into reality. He wore a salwar suit and dressed as a woman so he could meet his girlfriend without any disturbance or problem.

The matter came to light on Saturday evening, when the locals caught the youth dressed as a female, wearing a suit, bangles, and bindi. The residents thrashed him badly when he revealed he had come to meet his love.

According to information, the incident happened in Sonpur, Chhindwara, when people were donning bangles and lipstick. He covered his face with a scarf to hide his moustache; however, his masculine walk caught the eyes of the locals. Sensing something fishy, the women caught hold of the youth, and as soon as they removed the scarf from his face, everyone was shocked to see a young man, and they started to shout.

Read Also
Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit On May 27 As Jalud Pumps Stop
article-image

People gather and thrash youth severely.

According to the residents of the colony, the young man wearing a salwar suit had come on a scooty to meet his girlfriend. He caught the neighbours attention while he was returning from his girlfriend's house. 

As soon as he was caught, people gathered around the youth and started to beat him up. 

Read Also
MP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme
article-image

Seeing her lover in pain, girlfriend rushes for help

There was an uproar in the locality as soon as the boy was caught. Additionally, seeing the lover being beaten, the girlfriend also ran out of the house and saved the lover from people by telling her the whole story. After listening to the girl, the people's anger subsided, and they gave advice to both of them and left them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught...

MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught...

MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

MP: 4 Labourers Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Dozes Off, Causing Truck To Fall Off Bridge In Guna

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body