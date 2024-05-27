MP Youth Wears Salwar-Suit & Bangles, Dresses As Woman To Meet His Girlfriend In Chhindwara; Caught & Thrashed Outside Her House

MP: Young Man Caught Wearing Salwar-Kurta In Chhindwara; Went To Meet Girlfriend |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Love knows no bounds! A young boy in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara turned this proverb into reality. He wore a salwar suit and dressed as a woman so he could meet his girlfriend without any disturbance or problem.

The matter came to light on Saturday evening, when the locals caught the youth dressed as a female, wearing a suit, bangles, and bindi. The residents thrashed him badly when he revealed he had come to meet his love.

According to information, the incident happened in Sonpur, Chhindwara, when people were donning bangles and lipstick. He covered his face with a scarf to hide his moustache; however, his masculine walk caught the eyes of the locals. Sensing something fishy, the women caught hold of the youth, and as soon as they removed the scarf from his face, everyone was shocked to see a young man, and they started to shout.

Read Also Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit On May 27 As Jalud Pumps Stop

People gather and thrash youth severely.

According to the residents of the colony, the young man wearing a salwar suit had come on a scooty to meet his girlfriend. He caught the neighbours attention while he was returning from his girlfriend's house.

As soon as he was caught, people gathered around the youth and started to beat him up.

Seeing her lover in pain, girlfriend rushes for help

There was an uproar in the locality as soon as the boy was caught. Additionally, seeing the lover being beaten, the girlfriend also ran out of the house and saved the lover from people by telling her the whole story. After listening to the girl, the people's anger subsided, and they gave advice to both of them and left them.