Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit On May 27 As Jalud Pumps Stop | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water supply from Narmada connections will remain hit on Monday as pumps at Jalud station stopped due to an electric fault on Sunday evening. "All pumps of Narmada First, Second and Third Phases of Narmada Project came to a halt at 5:03 pm due to strong wind and storm causing a fault in the conductor at three places after big tree branches fell on the cables of 33 kv feeder line from Chhoti Khargone to Jalud" a press release issued by Indore Municipal Corporation said.

After completion of the repair work, the pumps of Narmada first and second phases were started again at 8:05 pm and from the pump intake of the third phase at 9:44 pm. However, as the pumps remained halted for 3 to 4 hours, overhead water tanks in the city could not be filled to their capacity. So residents of the city won't get water as per their daily needs. Besides the pressure of water supply will also be low.

Three Including Two Women Booked For Thrashing Girl, Her Friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including two women were booked for thrashing a girl and her friend following an argument over a petty issue in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Her friend got injured after being attacked with kadha on his head. The incident took place in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday evening.

Khushbu, a resident of Solanki Nagar area of the city lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station staff on Sunday that she works with a finance company in the city. She was going to visit a temple when three women walking roadside and their girl child came in front of her scooty. However, she managed to save her using breaks.

When she told her mother to hold the girl child’s hand, the women named Kajal began an argument with her and she and another woman Rina allegedly thrashed her after grabbing her hair. Later, Khushbu called her father and her friend Kartik when Rina’s husband Dharmendra, who also reached the spot, thrashed Kartik and he attacked him with his kadha due to which Kartik received injury on his head. The complainant alleged that the police registered a case under bailable sections.