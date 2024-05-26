Indore Municipal Corporation Puts Green Net At Traffic Signals To Provide Temporary Relief To Commuters In Scorching Heat (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the scorching sun continues to blaze across the city, Indore Municipal Corporation has taken a proactive step to alleviate the discomfort faced by motorists during the intense heat of Nautapa. Day 2 of this sweltering season witnesses a thoughtful initiative where green nets have been placed near traffic signals at MR9, BRTS, Industry house on Sunday. This move aims to provide much-needed relief to commuters traversing the city's streets under the relentless glare of the sun.

These green nets serve as organic sunshades, protecting drivers from the sun's intense rays and averting discomfort and other health risks linked to extended sun exposure. The green colour of the nets gives the cityscape a rejuvenating touch and enhances the visual appeal of the streets.

This initiative comes as a relief amidst rising temperatures, offering a small yet significant respite during the sweltering afternoons. Commuters express gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, noting the immediate difference it makes in their daily journeys.

Water Sprinklers in Bhopal

Notably, on Saturday water sprinklers were seen at traffic signals to provide temporary relief to the commuters. Water tankers were spotted sprinkling cold water on vehicles at every other traffic signal, leaving commuters refreshed.

As soon as the signal turned red and the vehicles stopped facing the sweltering sun, a sudden, brief shower of water took the commuters by surprise, leaving them refreshed.