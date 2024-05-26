Indore Municipal Corporation Instructed To Speed Up Bypass Construction Of Service Road | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has been asked to speed up the construction work of Service Road of the Eastern Bypass. The road is being made with financial assistance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which has also been instructed to complete the construction work of new bridge on Narmada River in Mortakka. Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh gave these instructions to officials of the NHAI in a meeting called to review the progress of NHAI projects going on around the city.

Sumesh Banzal, project manager of NHAI and other concerned officers were present in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that the NHAI has constructed a 24 km long road from Delhi Public School to Rau Circle on Indore-Dewas Bypass and the NHAI has already given Rs 42.58 crore to IMC for the construction of the service road (RHS). The construction work of the said service road is in progress.

Apart from this, the work of capacitating the main road of the present bypass is in progress. The strengthening work of the service road is also in progress. At present, the construction work of the Eastern and Western Bypass (Outer Ring Road) of the city is to be done by the National Highway Authority of India due to which traffic pressure on the existing Bypass (Indore-Dewas) will be reduced.

Discussions were held over the construction work of a new bridge on the Narmada River near Moratakka on the Indore- Edalabad National Highway. Divisional commissioner Singh gave instructions for necessary coordination with the Public Works Department and the Energy Department and directed to complete the work within the time limit.

The construction work of a new bridge of about 1275 metersálengtháon the Narmada River near Mortakka is in progress. Discussion was held regarding the progress of Ring Road Project of the city, on which the updated status was informed by the department. National Highway Authority of India has appointed M/s LASA Pvt. Ltd for the DPR work of Ring Road Project of Indore City.