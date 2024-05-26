 MP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme

MP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme

The incident caused a commotion for about an hour before the temple administration intervened.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
MP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme |

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple on Sunday morning as devotees, frustrated by the preferential treatment given to VIP visitors, shouted slogans demanding an end to the paid darshan scheme. The incident caused a commotion for about an hour before the temple administration intervened.

Due to the holiday, the temple witnessed an influx of devotees, resulting in long queues that took 2-3 hours for a single darshan. Amidst this, the temple's priests were found charging Rs 300 per person for expedited VIP darshan, despite an official ban on such practices. This led to widespread anger and protests among the waiting devotees.

Read Also
MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Scindia Palace With Wife Sandhya, Pays Tribute To Rajmata
article-image

At 10 am, the situation intensified as chants of "VIP darshan, stop, stop..." echoed through the temple premises. Tarun Gupta, a resident of Mundi, Khandwa, who was among the aggrieved devotees, reported that priests were openly demanding money for quicker access to the deity. He captured the incident on video, further highlighting the issue.

One family, consisting of five members, recounted their experience, stating they were charged Rs 1,500 for darshan, despite negotiating for a lower amount. This blatant disregard for the administrative ban on VIP darshan fuelled the devotees' fury, leading to the hour-long protest. The temple administration, upon realizing the severity of the unrest, promptly addressed the situation, promising to curb such illegal practices and ensure fair treatment for all devotees in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit On May 27 As Jalud Pumps Stop

Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit On May 27 As Jalud Pumps Stop

Ahilyabai’s 300th Birth Anniversary: Programmes To Be Organised In All Wards Of Indore

Ahilyabai’s 300th Birth Anniversary: Programmes To Be Organised In All Wards Of Indore

Summer At Peak Pulls Heat Stroke: Cases Up MY Hospital’s OPD Sees Over 30 Patients Every Day

Summer At Peak Pulls Heat Stroke: Cases Up MY Hospital’s OPD Sees Over 30 Patients Every Day

Indore's Phooti Kothi: A Forgotten Holkar Gem

Indore's Phooti Kothi: A Forgotten Holkar Gem

Indore: Four UP Gang Members Held With Stolen Goods Worth ₹31L

Indore: Four UP Gang Members Held With Stolen Goods Worth ₹31L