MP: Devotees Protest VIP Culture In Omkareshwar Temple, Demand End To Paid Darshan Scheme |

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple on Sunday morning as devotees, frustrated by the preferential treatment given to VIP visitors, shouted slogans demanding an end to the paid darshan scheme. The incident caused a commotion for about an hour before the temple administration intervened.

Due to the holiday, the temple witnessed an influx of devotees, resulting in long queues that took 2-3 hours for a single darshan. Amidst this, the temple's priests were found charging Rs 300 per person for expedited VIP darshan, despite an official ban on such practices. This led to widespread anger and protests among the waiting devotees.

At 10 am, the situation intensified as chants of "VIP darshan, stop, stop..." echoed through the temple premises. Tarun Gupta, a resident of Mundi, Khandwa, who was among the aggrieved devotees, reported that priests were openly demanding money for quicker access to the deity. He captured the incident on video, further highlighting the issue.

One family, consisting of five members, recounted their experience, stating they were charged Rs 1,500 for darshan, despite negotiating for a lower amount. This blatant disregard for the administrative ban on VIP darshan fuelled the devotees' fury, leading to the hour-long protest. The temple administration, upon realizing the severity of the unrest, promptly addressed the situation, promising to curb such illegal practices and ensure fair treatment for all devotees in the future.