MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Scindia Palace With Wife Sandhya, Pays Tribute To Rajmata's Departed Soul

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chauhan landed in Gwalior on Sunday to meet Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his wife Sadhna Singh.

Chouhan praised Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia's simplicity, ease, and devotion, attributing these attributes to Jyotiraditya Scindia's success as a national politician.

Ex-CM to attend Bhajan Sandhya at Scindia Chhatri

Former CM went to the palace to pay his respects to Rajmata. He is also scheduled to attend the Bhajan Sandhya at the Scindiaroyal family's Chhatri, an important tribute to the late Rajmata.

Sharing about the visit to Scindia palace on his official social media handle, Shivraj wrote, "After reaching Gwalior today, paid homage at the feet of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia ji along with our tribute to the departed soul."

आज ग्वालियर पहुंचकर राजमाता माधवी राजे सिंधिया जी के चरणों में श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए और दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रद्धांजलि दी। pic.twitter.com/kaK4tcG85c — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) May 26, 2024

Shivraj express condolences on demise of Prabhat Rai

In addition to these events, Chauhan also express his condolences on the untimely deaths of famous sculptor Prabhat Rai and the elder brother of BJP leader Ved Prakash Sharma.

आज ग्वालियर में प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार स्व. प्रभात राय जी के निवास पहुंचकर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए और शोकाकुल परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया। pic.twitter.com/vcymw0eN4N — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) May 26, 2024

Chouhan also visited the residence of sculptor Prabhat Rai. Sharing about his visit on social media he wrote, "Visited the residence of famous sculptor Prabhat Rai ji's in Gwalior today and paid homage. Tried to console the bereaved family members."