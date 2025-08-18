 Jabalpur Lokayukta Nabs Grade-I Employee For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Lokayukta Nabs Grade-I Employee For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Jabalpur Lokayukta Nabs Grade-I Employee For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for allegedly keeping a caste certificate case pending.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Lokayukta Nabs Grade-I Employee For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur have caught an assistant grade-I red-handed taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh on Monday. 

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Jeevan Lal Barar. He was posted at the office of Commissioner at Tribal Welfare in Bhopal. 

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for allegedly keeping a caste certificate case pending.

Read Also
Lokayukta Nabs Housing Board Employee Red-Handed For Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe in MP's Jabalpur
article-image

Assistant grade-II had lodged complaint

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

DG Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh informed that the complainant, Usha Dabhirkar, an assistant grade-II posted in the Commercial Tax Office of Chhindwara district, had lodged a complaint against Barar. 

He had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh in connection with an investigation into a fake caste certificate case. The case was being probed by the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare office.

After verifying the complaint, a trap team led by DSP Neetu Tripathi and other officials from Jabalpur was formed. 

On Monday, as soon as the first installment of ₹1 lakh was handed over to the accused at his residence, the team caught him red-handed.

Sources said the complainant is due to retire in two years, while the accused is set to retire next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District