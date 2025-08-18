Jabalpur Lokayukta Nabs Grade-I Employee For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur have caught an assistant grade-I red-handed taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh on Monday.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Jeevan Lal Barar. He was posted at the office of Commissioner at Tribal Welfare in Bhopal.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for allegedly keeping a caste certificate case pending.

Assistant grade-II had lodged complaint

DG Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh informed that the complainant, Usha Dabhirkar, an assistant grade-II posted in the Commercial Tax Office of Chhindwara district, had lodged a complaint against Barar.

He had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh in connection with an investigation into a fake caste certificate case. The case was being probed by the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare office.

After verifying the complaint, a trap team led by DSP Neetu Tripathi and other officials from Jabalpur was formed.

On Monday, as soon as the first installment of ₹1 lakh was handed over to the accused at his residence, the team caught him red-handed.

Sources said the complainant is due to retire in two years, while the accused is set to retire next year.