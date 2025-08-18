Bhopal Power Cut August 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Liberty Colony, Mechanical Market, Manohar Dairy & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal electricity department has announced planned power outages on August 19, 2025 for maintenance and other departmental work.

Residents in various colonies can expect power cuts during the specified hours.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Prem Nagar

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Department work

(Kolar)

Areas: Prithvi Courtyard, Liberty Colony, Samardha, Chinar Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Reason: Department work

(North)

Areas: Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Market, Phuta Makbara, Gour Market, Agrawal Dharamshala, Prem Kuti, Manohar Dairy, Ram Mandir, Gurubaksh ki Tallaiya

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Department work

(West)

Areas: Manisha Market, Shahpura A Sector, E-7 Ashoka Society, Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Railway Colony (near Sarla Joint Care Hospital)

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Reason: Department work

Areas: Shahpura A Sector, E-7 Ashoka Society, Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Railway Colony (Vivek Apartments 1, 2, 3), Amaltas

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Reason: Department work