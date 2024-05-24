MP: Bar Of Differences Falls As Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Visits Jai Vilas Palace To Stand By Jyotiraditya Scindia In His Hour Of Melancholy

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh reached Gwalior on Friday to meet Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following the death of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia.

According to information, he entered the palace from the back gate and was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, Congress District President Dr. Devendra Sharma, and other Congress members.

Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia left for her heavenly abode on May 15. Her last rites were performed at ‘Amma Maharaj Ki Chhatri’, a place reserved for the funeral of the members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior.

After visiting the Madhya Bharat Khadi Gramodyog office, Singh went straight to Jai Vilas Palace, where he paid tribute by placing flowers on the portrait of the late Madhavi Raje. He also spoke with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Maha Aryaman Scindia to offer his condolences. This was Digvijay Singh's first visit to Jai Vilas Palace since Scindia left the Congress party for the BJP in 2020, though the visit was familial, not political.

When the media questioned Singh, he stated that he had come to Gwalior to pay tribute to the late Rajmata and meet with Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family.

Old connections with the Scindia Royal Family

On September 30, 2001, when Congress stalwart and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia died in a tragic plane crash, Digvijay Singh was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Upon receiving the news, Singh immediately traveled from Bhopal to Gwalior. He oversaw all the preparations for the funeral and other arrangements, staying in Gwalior for 13 days and remaining active without wearing shoes. Despite political differences, Singh ensured everything was managed under his supervision.