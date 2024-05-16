MP: Members Of Royal Scindia Family Gather For The Last Rites Of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the city and people of Gwalior mourn the death of their beloved 'Rajmata', all members of the Scindia family have reached Jai Vilas Palace to bid adieu to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, on Thursday.

The visuals show all members of the Royal family—Jyotiraditya Scindia, his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, their son Mahanaryaman, and aunts Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje—gathered around the decked-up death bed of the Rajmata.

Political leaders and members of the BJP have also reached out to pay their last tributes.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People pay tribute to Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior Royal Family, in Gwalior pic.twitter.com/pRUMMGHsW9 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

Politicians across party lines express grief

Cremation of Madhavi Raje Scindia will be performed at the Scindia Chhatri in Gwalior on Thursday evening. The final rites of her mother-in-law Vijaya Raje Scindia and husband Madhav Rao Scindia were also held at the same place.

Union Minister's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis for a long time. She was admitted to AIIMS Delhi since last three months before she passed away on Wednesday morning.

Several political leaders former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav, Congress' Digvijaya Singhand Kamal Nath expressed grief over the Rajmata's death.