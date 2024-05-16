 Mortal Remains Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Rajmata Madhavi Raje Arrive In Gwalior; People Gather In Large Number To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)
Mortal Remains Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Rajmata Madhavi Raje Arrive In Gwalior; People Gather In Large Number To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)

Mortal Remains Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Rajmata Madhavi Raje Arrive In Gwalior; People Gather In Large Number To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)

According to information, Madhavi Raje Scindia left for her heavenly abode on Wednesday in AIIMS, New Delhi, where she was undergoing a treatment of pneumonia along with sepsis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior-Chambal region mourned the death of their Rajmata, Madhavi Raje Scindia, as her mortal remains arrived at Gwalior airport on Thursday morning.

People, including both BJP and Congress workers, gathered in large numbers outside the airport to pay their respects as Rajmata's remains left for home Jai Vilas Palace. The visuals show people standing in a long queue outside the airport, showering flowers, as a vehicle carrying Rajmata's body passes by.

Her last rites will be performed in the evening at the Scindia Chhatri in Gwalior.

MP: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya, Kamal Nath Console Demise Of...
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, left for her heavenly abode on Wednesday at AIIMS, New Delhi. She was undergoing treatment for pneumonia along with sepsis. She was in AIIMS for about three months, and she spent her last days on a ventilator.

Rajmata's mortal remains reached Gwalior today, where, from the airport, the mortal remains will be taken to the Jai Vilas Palace, where they will be kept in the main hall for the last time, where the people of Gwalior will be able to see her for one last time.

Prior to this, the remains will be taken to Scindia Chhatri, where the Queen of Gwalior will be cremated.

