First Ever Top Surgery For Transgender Man In AIIMS Bhopal

First Ever Top Surgery For Transgender Man In Bhopal AIIMS | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal performed first top surgery for a transgender man. The surgery was conducted using the inferior pedicle technique, in which large breast tissue was removed while preserving the nipple-areola complex.

For the patient, this procedure was a life-changing step towards embracing his true identity and living with dignity. This success marks the beginning of a new chapter in transgender healthcare services at AIIMS Bhopal. Several other gender-affirmative surgeries, including both top and bottom procedures, are scheduled to be performed in coming months.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: No Takers For AIIMS Bhopal Training Offer

The initiative demonstrates the institute’s commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate, and scientifically advanced medical care for transgender community.

Community participation has also played a key role in this effort. Local organisations working with transgender people have extended their support to ensure holistic care and awareness.

“In our country, the needs of transgender men are often less recognised compared to transgender women. Prejudice and social stigma remain major challenges. We need awareness, more research, and culturally sensitive medical protocols that include the voices of people with lived experience,” a doctor associated with AIIMS (Bhopal) transgender health clinic said.

Top surgery for transgender men, also known as chest reconstruction, is a surgical procedure to remove breast tissue and create a more masculine chest contour. It is a common gender-affirming surgery aimed at alleviating gender dysphoria.